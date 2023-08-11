Fans heading to tonight's Women's World Cup quarter-final faced delays due to a crash near the ground. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / AP

Fans heading to tonight's Women's World Cup quarter-final faced delays due to a crash near the ground. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / AP

Traffic is building near Eden Park after a car collided with a cyclist in Mount Eden ahead of tonight’s sold-out Fifa Women’s World Cup quarter-final.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the collision on Balmoral Rd around 5.45pm.

“The cyclist was transported to hospital in a serious condition and an occupant of the vehicle self-transported for medical assessment,” police said.

Traffic management is currently in place at the scene.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services,” Auckland Transport (AT) tweeted earlier.

Part of Balmoral Rd, Balmoral, is partially blocked due to an emergency services incident, bus route 650 will detour around the area.

Delays are expected and the 650 will miss the westbound bus stops on Balmoral Rd between Mt Eden Rd and Dominion Rd. pic.twitter.com/UoBpYqxWp3 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 11, 2023

As a result of the accident, traffic is intensifying, with football fans heading to Eden Park to catch the match between Japan and Sweden.

More than half of the matches held in the City of Sails have been sold-out. New Zealand’s football match attendance record has been broken three times during the tournament,

Tonight’s match, kicking off at 7.30pm, is on track to do the same.

AT says there are some delays to bus services. Fans are advised to check the AT Mobile App or Journey Planner to determine if their trip will be impacted and what other public transportation choices are available to them.