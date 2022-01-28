A bus breakdown is blocking the left southbound lane before the SH1 Papakura Off-ramp. Photo / NZTA

As Auckland holiday-makers escape the city for the long weekend, traffic has already begun to clog on State Highway 1.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warned drivers leaving Auckland on SH1 that traffic would be heaviest between 12pm and 7pm between Puhoi to Wellsford.

Consider travelling outside peak times, they said on a Twitter post.

As at 12.30pm, long queues on the northbound lanes were already building near Puhoi.

"Allow extra time or consider using SH16 via Helensville to Wellsford as an alternative route," NZTA said.

UPDATE 12:30PM

On the Southern Motorway, a bus has broken down and is blocking the left southbound lane before the Papakura off-ramp.

Drivers are being urged to pass the scene with care and expect some delays until the incident can be cleared.