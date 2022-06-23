Artists Yvonne de Mille and Michel Tuffery with Manu Aute Tahi and Manu Aute Rua by Michel Tuffery and Just An Eight Pointed Star by Yvonne de Mille hanging in the background. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Multicultural artist Michel Tuffery's interest in Matariki started long before it was made a public holiday in New Zealand.

Creating stunning traditional kites since 2014, Michel, who is of Samoan, Tahitian and Cook Islands descent, has joined local artist Yvonne de Mille in displaying traditional kites at Coastlands Shoppingtown as part of the Matariki Ramaroa festival.

Michel has two kites on display, Manu Aute Tahi and Manu Aute Rua, while Yvonne has a kite called Just An Eight Pointed Star hanging in Coastlands.

Just An Eight Pointed Star by Yvonne de Mille. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"Since 2014 I've been exploring the island kites and the reasons behind them, pushing the awareness of the star cluster not just in Aotearoa but also in the wider akiwa," Michel said.

"It's about getting people aware that it's [Matariki] not just celebrated here, but in the islands as well."

The Matariki constellation is a star cluster celebrated around the world with the name Matariki echoed throughout the Pacific: In Samoa it's known as Mata-ali'I, in Hawaii it is Makahiki, and in Tahiti, Matari'i.

"I started developing the kites after reading an excerpt from the film Whetu Marama: Bright Star which will be showing at Māoriland.

Manu Aute by Michel Tuffery. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"As I was researching, I was finding out how some of the missionaries back in the day in Tahiti were quite upset that these fully grown old men were flying kites.

"Part of their initiation involved learning how to fly a kite before you could get into a waka or traditional canoe.

"They thought these old men were wasting their time playing with kids all the time and flying kites.

"But it was important because they were learning about wind currents - there's a science behind it.

"So little did these missionaries know that these kids were being trained up - it was part of the initiation process before they could get onto the canoe."

Just An Eight Pointed Star by Yvonne de Mille. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Manu Aute is a generic name for Māori kites, but it specifically refers to those covered with the bark of the aute (paper mulberry) tree, like Michel's ones at Coastlands.

Manu Aute were made in a variety of forms but tended to be in the shape of a bird, a form which is found across the Pacific including Tahiti, Rarotonga and Kiribati.

"I want people to be aware that we actually do have our own tradition behind kites which were traditionally flown during Matariki."

For Michel, kites are a metaphor for renewal.

Kites were used for communication, both as a spiritual connection with ancestors and as a messenger between pā sites in different locations.

Matariki too is about acknowledging people from the past and for Michel is about whanau time.

Yvonne has been collaborating with Michel for a number of years after Michel saw an image of her kite and thought it would be ideal to exhibit alongside his Manu Aute kites.

Manu Aute by Michel Tuffery. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"We have been collaborating for a while now on making Manu Aute that look traditional, but will perform as well as modern kites.

"I try to use recycled or salvaged materials for my kites and the star is made from salvaged materials from the Peter Lynn Kite Factory in Ashburton."

The installation was commissioned by Matariki Ramaroa and Coastlands and is intended to inspire the making of traditional kites in Kāpiti.

On July 9 it will be moving to Māoriland in Ōtaki where there will be interactive colouring sheets for tamariki to colour in and engage with the art.

Colouring sheets are available here for those who cannot get out to Māoriland Hub.