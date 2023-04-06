Reserve Bank hikes Official Cash Rate to 5.25%, the warning cops have for Easter travellers and Jacinda Ardern signs out with tearful valedictory in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A tradie’s dangerous take on Kiwi ingenuity has been called out online after he was caught driving with a ladder inside his small car, driving with his head wedged between two rungs.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Auckland’s Northern Motorway and a photo was swiftly shared to Reddit with the caption: “When you can’t afford a Hiace...”

The man’s dangerous antics were called out by many who said he was putting himself at serious risk of violent decapitation.

“Guessing he hasn’t watched Final Destination…,” wrote one, referring to the horror movie series that sees characters meet a range of grisly ends.

Others said he must have a “death wish” and was using a “DIY guillotine”, suggesting the ladder should have been fixed to the roof.

“Hopefully a cop spotted him and bluntly informed him he was being an idiot,” another wrote.

The man's head was inside the ladder. Photo / u/ndrmd27

Some thought the tradie should be cut some slack.

“My guy is doing his best,” one said.

“Gotta respect the hustle,” another agreed.

Others questioned his professional credentials.

“If that’s how he loads his car I can only speculate on his workmanship,” one person wrote.

While another suggested he may be early on in his career in the trades, writing: “Apprentice life”.



