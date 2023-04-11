Tractor versus house: Police, firefighters rush to Auckland’s North Shore

A tractor has crashed into a property on Auckland’s North Shore this morning.
A fire and emergency spokesperson said a crew was at the crash on Glenfield Rd.
Police are also there, but there have been no injuries or spills.
- More to come
A tractor has crashed into a property on Auckland’s North Shore this morning.
A fire and emergency spokesperson said a crew was at the crash on Glenfield Rd.
Police are also there, but there have been no injuries or spills.
- More to come
Dedicated volunteers work behind the scenes to further the club's legacy.