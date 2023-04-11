Tractor versus house: Police, firefighters rush to Auckland’s North Shore

Cancer treatment backlog breaching patients' rights, green light for more migrants to get residency and history made at the Cabinet table in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A tractor has crashed into a property on Auckland’s North Shore this morning.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said a crew was at the crash on Glenfield Rd.

Police are also there, but there have been no injuries or spills.

A tractor has crashed into a house this morning on Glenfield Rd, North Shore. Photo / Michael Craig

- More to come