Toy gun causes commotion in central Auckland suburb

A toy gun sparked a police callout in central Auckland. Photo / File

Police raced to a central Auckland suburb this afternoon after a toy gun was mistaken for the real thing.

It was reported that a gun was in a car as the driver was travelling on Great North Rd in Point Chevalier around 2.30pm.

According to a police spokesperson, the Eagle helicopter “assisted with monitoring the vehicle” as it approached a nearby residence and eventually came to a stop.

“As a precaution, given the nature of the report, armed police approached the vehicle.”

Police discovered the suspected firearm was a toy after speaking with the parties involved.

