Residents in the vicinity of a fire in Central Levin are advised to keep their windows and doors closed this morning to avoid exposure to potentially toxic smoke. Video / Paul Williams

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have lifted toxic smoke warnings following a fire in a building that houses a recycling centre in Levin.

About 30 firefighters were called to the fire down a service lane off Oxford St at 6.22am.

Earlier this morning, assistant commander Steve Hudson told the Herald that people in the area should keep doors and windows closed and, if they are outdoors, avoid areas where the smoke lingered.

Fire and Emergency Central Shift Manager Chris Dalton said six fire appliances and a ladder-truck were at the scene.

Dalton believed damage would be fairly extensive and firefighters would be there for much of the day.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a recycling centre in Levin. Photo / NZME

"The building wasn't too flash anyway, I know it got damaged in the tornado that went through earlier in the year.

"It's a big rubbish fire essentially, inside a building," Dalton said.

No one was injured.

Hudson advised people in the area to keep doors and windows closed and, if they are outdoors, avoid areas where there is smoke this morning.