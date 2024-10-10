Ricky Mullen was now at a stage in his life when he functioned better inside prison than outside. He was sentenced in the Nelson District Court today to another term in prison. Photo / Tracy Neal
A tourist trying to have “a nice holiday in Nelson” was pulled off her bike, kicked and beaten by a naked man running through a campground.
The impact split her helmet and left her with lingering anxieties from the trauma of what started as a nice summer day by the beach.
The aggressor was Ricky James Mullen, a man described as having a nihilistic outlook, and now so used to prison, he functioned better inside it than out.
Today, he appeared via audio-visual link in Nelson District Court where he was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment for his naked rampage through the city’s Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park on February 1 this year.
Judge Tony Zohrab described the attack on the tourist as she was cycling through the campground as an “unprovoked, ferocious and indiscriminate” attack. It was lucky the woman was wearing a helmet which took the brunt of the blows.
Mullen previously appeared in court soon after the violence at the campground and was remanded in custody for a mental health assessment.
But name suppression lapsed for the 41-year-old in August when he admitted threatening to kill, assault with intent to injure, injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting and assaulting police, wilful damage, and intentional damage.
At sentencing, his lawyer Michael Vesty said Mullen would continue to be a public risk if he did not get the assistance he needed to address behaviours driven by emotional dysregulation and other factors that led to him sabotaging his own progress.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.