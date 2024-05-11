Federated Farmers national meat and wool chairman and Gisborne/Wairoa interim provincial president Toby Williams.

The past 12 months has been an unsettling time for all farmers in this region as last year’s cyclones have a lasting impact, interim Federated Farmers provincial president Toby Williams says.

Gisborne/Wairoa Feds yesterday held its annual meeting in Gisborne where Williams presented his report for the year.

“Continuing winter storms exacerbated the cyclone damage and set farmers back further by undoing repairs that they had already made,” he said.

“That said, it is remarkable how well our land has actually held up when compared to farms in Hawke’s Bay.

“The generator project that we [Feds] fundraised for a couple of years ago proved to be successful with remote operation enabling the repeaters to continue working.

“Unfortunately, what no one had predicted was that the fibre cable serving our region would be severed both south and north, so there was nothing for the repeaters to send out to households.

“Locally, with the aftermath of the storms, there has been little for us to do at a regional level in terms of advocacy.

“We have submitted on Gisborne District Council’s Three Year Plan and will also submit on Wairoa District Council’s Three Year Plan.

“Unsustainable rates rises for farming operations continue to be a burden, especially with low farmgate pricing for our products and eye-watering cost increases.

“We will be speaking directly to each council in support of our submissions.

“It would be great to have as many farmers there in support as possible to show the council that we are human and not cash cows ripe for milking.

“There is a balance that we need to strike here as we continue the rebuild in our region,” Mr Williams said.

“Our submissions will reflect this.

“One critical thing is that we need significant central government support to ensure we can have a prosperous region into the future.

“We will continue working with our councils and other businesses and organisations to push for this.

“Sheep and beef farming is as hard as it has been since the mid-1980s.

“Farmers have locked their wallets up and are scratching around for pennies to keep in business.

“One thing we can be incredibly grateful for is the previous Government’s proposed emissions pricing is no longer hanging over our heads.

“Should that have come into effect, then I would hate to think what the mental state of farmers would be.

“We [Feds] continue to advocate hard with the current Government to improve the regulatory environment for farmers.

“We are having some significant wins in this space, but we will not rest . . . ever.

“The work we do is critical to ensuring we enable farmers to thrive, not just survive.”

‘Serving our communities through Federated Farmers continues to be a privilege for me. I am heartened by the comments I receive from people from throughout our districts.

“I believe that I am making a difference for our regions and will continue to be an advocate for our farmers and people.”







