Tough Kids out in force for return of Mega obstacle course

Lucknow teacher Luke Rurawhe cheers on students at Mitre 10 Sports Park on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

10 May, 2023 02:42 AM 3 mins to read

Lucknow teacher Luke Rurawhe cheers on students at Mitre 10 Sports Park on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Screams and cheers from hundreds of school kids erupted from the Mitre 10 Sports Park athletics complex on Wednesday for one of the Hawke’s Bay school year’s most anticipated events.

The first day of the Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid challenge saw eager tamariki from schools in Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere take on a giant obstacle course with their peers. The event was for primary school-aged kids in Years 3 to 6.

While it wasn’t a Warriors game (the team is set to take on Mclean Park in Napier this month), it was definitely just as loud.

Supporters including students, parents and teachers lined the stands as young athletes ran through obstacles such as cargo nets, cable reels, climbing walls, bank climbs and slip-and-slides.

Even a fireman’s hose awaited those who turned an unsuspecting corner.

Isabel Taylor from Hastings Central School takes on the fireman's hose. Photo / Paul Taylor

The aim of the day, according to sponsor Mitre 10, was to encourage participation and fun in a “challenge by choice” environment, promoting confidence-building and personal achievement.

No prizes were given, but there was plenty of free food and goodies on offer.

The event was put on in partnership with Sport Hawke’s Bay and was supported by EIT.

Staff from Mitre 10 and Sport Hawke’s Bay were manning the checkpoints, helping direct those who needed to find their way.

Students take on the infamous slip-and-slide. Photo / Paul Taylor

Archie Murray, seven, from Lucknow School, was visibly excited after finishing the course.

The keen rugby player said his favourite parts of the obstacle course were the slip-and-slide and the bouncy castle.

Seniors took on the course later in the day, and Year 6 Lucknow students Jackson Howell, Braeden Kerr and Creedance Hutana-Smith were all eager to get into it.

They also agreed that the slide was the most exciting thing to look forward to.

“It’s been a great start,” said Lucknow Year 5 and 6 teacher Luke Rurawhe.

“With Covid recently, the event has had a bit of a break, so the kids are super-excited to get back into it.”

He said it was one of the main events that the students look forward to every year.

“It’s great because it’s non-competitive and kids get to be active and just have a go.”

As Howell and his boys get ready for the course, we asked the keen rugby player if his sporting experience would help him tough out the course.

“Probably.”

Students from Napier, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa get their shot at the course tomorrow.