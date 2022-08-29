Tory Whanau on Wellington mayoral bid

Wellington mayoral candidate Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mayoral candidate Tory Whanau is set to be grilled on Newstalk ZB's Wellington Mornings show as the race for the city's top job heats up.

Whanau will join host Nick Mills for an hour from 11am. Her fellow mayoral competitors will feature on the show at the same time tomorrow and on Thursday.

Whanau's flagship policy is to deliver a new major urban revitalisation project between Wellington's waterfront and the hospital, including Kent Tce and Cambridge Tce.

"When I look at the car-yards and under-utilised land in the heart of the city, it's clear there's a huge opportunity to build new, high-quality housing alongside green space."

She wants to use the Urban Development Act to designate the area as a specified development project.

Whanau said such a master plan would streamline processes and ensure roads weren't dug up twice.

Mills will also talk to Whanau about her plan for low-traffic neighbourhoods, the environment, and city safety.

The pair will also discuss what Whanau makes of her competitors.

She is up against Labour Rongotai MP Paul Eagle, who is running a "back to basics" campaign.

He has promised to run the ruler over council spending, a new City Development Authority, and a world-class arts precinct.

Incumbent Andy Foster has confirmed he is standing again and wants Wellington to be a stunning and word-ranked city.

"It will have a compact, bustling, resilient and beautiful central city where more people live and work, surrounded by suburbs each with its own unique treasured character."