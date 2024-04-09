The 17-year-old male leopard tortoise stolen from Ti Point Reptile Park near Leigh. Photo / NZ Police

Police are shell-ebrating after a tortoise stolen from a reptile park in Warkworth was found nearly 300km away in Northland thanks to a youngster’s birthday.

The 17-year-old male leopard tortoise, along with an 8-year-old female green iguana, were stolen from Ti Point Reptile Park, near Leigh on the Hauraki Gulf, on March 19 or 20.

Warkworth police urgently appealed to the public for help to find the stolen animals, as fears grew they would be sold illegally.

Police said it was thought there was a black-market breeding programme involving leopard tortoises, which are the fourth-largest tortoise in the world. They can reach a maximum weight of up to 40kg, but usually weigh 10-15kg.

However, the slow-moving investigation took a turn for the better when a Northland woman phoned the reptile park saying someone had given her daughter a tortoise for her birthday.

She was reluctant to say who was behind the gift.

Police were called and worked with the Department of Conservation to carry out a handover of the tortoise in Kaitāia’s main street.

The tortoise then made the almost-300km journey home where Sergeant Dan McDermott said he had settled back into the park - his home since his early years.

“He is a bit shell-shocked, but appears to be settling back in well.”

Police said sadly, the iguana was still missing.

“We are growing more concerned about the welfare of the iguana and want to see her returned to the park,” McDermott said.

“An iguana is not a suitable pet for someone who doesn’t understand what care is required, and we are imploring anyone with information to please get in touch.”

Police were continuing to investigate the theft of the tortoise, including how it travelled to Kaitāia.

“We are working together with our colleagues in Northland to identify the suspects and hold them to account,” McDermott said.

Ti Point Reptile Park manager Mike Chillingworth told Stuff the animals required specific care and were not suitable as pets.

In 2010, 16 green geckos were also stolen from the Ti Point Reptile Park.

