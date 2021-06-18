Tornado damage: Stacked shipping containers collapse in Wiri workplace incident

Numerous shipping containers have collapsed at a Ports of Auckland facility on Wiri Station Rd, Wiri, South Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Emergency services are attending a workplace incident in South Auckland with suspected serious injuries after around half a dozen stacked shipping containers collapsed when a tornado ripped through the area.

Police are currently at the site - a workplace incident on Wiri Station Rd, Wiri.

Worksafe have been notified.

A witness at the scene said multiple containers have toppled and it was understood they had fallen on a worker.

"It was carnage through the rail yard. They were all staged out the front of the yard," the witness said.

"Workers were standing around looking quite distraught. There were three ambulances and a specialist response team, multiple police.

"One person has been removed by ambulance from the scene I've seen. They were working on someone in the back of the ambulance. Multiple containers had been blown over."

Fire and Emergency also confirmed they were attending the scene.

The land is understood to be owned by Ports of Auckland.

Parts of south Auckland have been hit by a violent tornado this morning uprooting trees, severely damaging homes and bringing power lines down.

Fire and Emergency have 22 crews currently attending around 90 calls across Papatoetoe relating to damaged property.