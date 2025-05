9 out of Gazan doctor's 10 children killed in Israel airstrike. 13 dead in strikes on Kyiv. Call for radical change in aged care sector. Video / NZ Herald

25 May, 2025 05:57 AM Quick Read

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are responding to a well-involved house fire in Torbay, Auckland.

A spokesperson said the fire was reported just after 3pm.

“We are still on-site at the moment,” he said.

“We are still working to extinguish some hotspots.”

The spokesperson said that at its peak the fire reached second alarm level.