Carloads of wannabe-thieves target the Everglade Four Square near Manukau. Video / Supplied

A reinforced steel roller door with padlocks inside and out meant a failed break-in attempt for at least eight would-be thieves overnight.

Security camera footage from outside Kharag Singh's store in Goodwood Heights, Manurewa, shows eight people trying to gain access to the shop.

They fail.

Two carloads of youths with hoodies pulled over their heads pull up outside the Everglade Drive store and try to gain access with a crowbar.

"It makes me sad that they do this but I am happy they didn't get in," Singh told the Herald.

Kharag Singh, also known as Sidhu, has spoken out on youth crime in the past. Photo / Supplied

"I would employ all of them and give them $25 an hour but I don't think they would take me up on the offer."

The failed attempt was just one incident overnight in Auckland. Another five retailers were targeted by thieves in yet another night of burglaries.

Since May this year, there have been at least 129 ram raids - almost all have been committed by people under 18, according to police minister Chris Hipkins.

Singh has owned the large store for 27 years and has had his fair share of break-ins.

"We had ram raids and break-ins all of the time in the first two years and I said to the landlord I needed the roller doors or I would have to leave the lease.

"I was going to lose my insurance if I didn't get them."

Even with the steel roller doors running the length of the storefront, thieves came in through the roof, through the back and even through the wall.

"Believe me, I have seen it all," Singh said.

"When the shop next door was empty they even cut through the wall to get in."

Security at the store has improved over the years, with bollards, steel cabinets with sensors for cigarettes, roller doors at the back, a high-end alarm system and 16 security cameras.

"I have done a lot to stop them or slow things down if they do get inside the store with more roller cabinets.

"Then there is an alarm system and I have a lot of cameras."

Well known retailer and popular community leader Kharag Singh outside the store he has owned for 27 years. Photo / Supplied

Singh is also in the process of doubling the number of cameras honed in on his shop.

"I will soon have 32 in total and some are just for focusing on licence plates of cars."

"This all costs a lot of money, though, and some shop-owners cannot afford to do it."

The well-known community leader, who is also a community board member, said he would like to see families of offenders become more accountable.

"I know a lot of these young people come from broken homes but there must be someone who cares about them.

"There must be an aunty or uncle or family member looking out for them."