Updated

Top MediaWorks executive Skye Daniels quits, latest in a string of high-profile departures

Shayne Currie
By
2 mins to read
Outgoing MediaWorks CFO Skye Daniels. Picture / MediaWorks

Another top-level MediaWorks executive has quit the media company.

Chief Financial Officer Skye Daniels will leave in “coming months” after accepting a new role as CFO at Southern Cross Health Insurance, MediaWorks’ acting CEO Wendy told staff in an internal email this afternoon.

