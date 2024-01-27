Top-man chances as Hawke’s Bay takes grip on first Hawke Cup defence

Herer's a bit of wisdom from Eden Park on how to prepare you backyard pitch for a victorious backyard cricket season. Video / Carson Bluck

A toss of a coin could be needed to decide a man of the match if the Hawke’s Bay Senior men’s cricket side presses-on to win its first defence in a new era of national minor association’s Hawke Cup cricket.

By the end of the second day, with Hawke’s Bay having climbed out of a hole to take the crucial first innings lead on Day 2 of the game that started at Nelson Park, Napier, on Friday there were already four candidates of whom one faced 43 balls, and scored nothing.

The Brownie Points started with right-arm, medium-pace frontline bowler Liam Dudding taking a third consecutive six-wicket bag with 6-56 as Manawatu was dismissed for 198 on the opening day.

Normally a No 11 bat he then scored 20 in a nightwatchman’s knock which extended a half-hour on Saturday morning, in a partnership also featuring second man-of-the-match option Brad Schmulian who looked right on-target for a Hawke’s Bay record 11th century until he was dismissed for 60 just after the lunch break.

At 134-5 the holders were teetering, and the dismissal ultimately set the scene for the ultimate drama of the day, when No 10 and 11 bats Toby Findlay and Ben Stoyanoff came together at 194-9, fought their way through the four runs to reach the target and eventually figured in a partnership of 55, the second-highest last-wicket stand in over 140 years of senior men’s Hawke’s Bay representative cricket.

Putting Hawke’s Bay back into the box-seat, Findlay scored all-but one of the runs in the partnership, the other being a leg bye and Stoyanoff was left without a single run in his 77 minutes at the crease before his dismissal ended Hawke’s Bay’s first innings end at 249, with a lead of 51 runs.

The three-day match, a near first-class quality line-up with 14 from the two twelves having played for the Central Districts Stags, began in fine weather on Friday with Manawatu batting first after Hawke’s Bay captain Angus Schaw won the toss and chose to field.

It started in an air of anticipation with South Africa-born Schmulian having a week earlier equalled the record for the most centuries for Hawke’s Bay, which had been held alone by Australia-born 2001-2913 representative James De Terte.

With Manawatu all out, the home side was 30-2 at stumps, with Schmulian at the crease joined by Dudding to help hold the fort, when he could have been forgiven for saying “No” and staying in the pavilion after his effort helping put Manawatu away earlier in the day.

The 29-year-old Dudding, who has played 16 matches for Central Districts across the three platforms and who has best for Hawke’s Bay has a best of 7-16 against Manawatu five years ago, survived the first half-hour of the resumption under a cloudy sky on Saturday morning before being bowled by Manawatu front-line bowler and Central Districts representative Bevan Small, who eventually finished with 6-66.

With the fall making it 56-3, and all three wickets claimed by Small, Schmulian was joined by Will Clark, and amid a little threat of rain they put on 61 for the fourth wicket before Clark was out for 24.

Schmulian brought up his 50 with a cut behind point off his 104th ball. With the score 133-4 at lunch he was not out on 59, the assuredness of the knock offering the prospect of the record-making century before afternoon tea, but he lasted just one more run after the break.

Soon afterwards Hawke’s Bay, with the loss also of Bayley Wiggins, was teetering at 145-6, the game tightly balanced with still 54 needed for the crucial first innings lead.

Dudding was immediately in the action as Manawatu batted again, taking 3-15, all caught behind by wicketkeeper Wiggins, turning the tide heavily in Hawke’s Bay’s favour with Manawatu 31-3 at stumps, with the last-day to start at 10.30am on Sunday.

It’s the first defence since the Bay regained the Cup by beating Canterbury Country in Rangiora in November, a match rescheduled after Hawke’s Bay was unable to travel because of the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and played a year after the southerners travelled to Napier for one of the most comprehensive challenge wins in the cup’s 124 years – bowling then-holder Hawke’s Bay out twice for under 100 and winning by an innings and 29 runs.