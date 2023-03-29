Murray Tingey admitted some of his conduct including breaking down his ex's front door. Photo / Facebook

A former top lawyer who drunkenly broke down his junior colleague’s apartment door after their affair ended has told a tribunal he’s ashamed of his behaviour.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable behaviour… I’m incredibly ashamed and embarrassed by what happened,” Murray Tingey told the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal today.

“I have always admitted what happened and never tried to minimise it… And always accepted it was wrong.”

The incident happened in 2009 after a break in the pair’s on-again-off-again five-year relationship where Tingey turned up drunk, forced his way into the woman’s house, took her phone out of her hand, and blocked the hallway.

She then ran upstairs to the bedroom where Tingey, a former partner in a law firm, grabbed her wrist and pulled her down on the bed beside him, restraining her.

Several years later, Tingey went to her hotel room while on a work trip and again forced his way inside where he allegedly said: “You have to be nice to me”.

The Law Society’s Standards Committee prosecuting Tingey for professional misconduct said this was an attempt to leverage a resumption of their affair if he helped the woman with a complicated file at work.

The complainant, who has name suppression, described Tingey as “lurking” outside her cabin during another work trip after he banged on the door to try to get in before repeatedly texting and calling her.

She told the tribunal in evidence yesterday they were at a rural location and Tingey was acting aggressively and was intoxicated.

In another incident in April 2011, after the woman permanently ended their relationship, Tingey turned up at her house where he became angry and aggressive after he wasn’t allowed inside.

The Standards Committee claims he shouted at the woman’s new partner when the man appeared from inside, and made threats to contact the woman’s ex-husband to disclose personal details about her.

“I will make sure you never work in law again,” Tingey is alleged to have said to the woman.

This morning the woman, who was junior to Tingey at the time, told the tribunal she didn’t get much support from the firm where she and Tingey worked after she made a complaint about his behaviour.

She said because their affair had been consensual and lengthy she didn’t feel there was much sympathy from senior management and that making another formal complaint could be career-limiting.

“I was in a very bad place,” the lawyer said. “He nearly destroyed my career.”

The woman said she contemplated getting a restraining order against Tingey but decided it wasn’t realistic because they worked in the same department.

Today Tingey took the stand and said he took responsibility for his behaviour.

“I’ve accepted everything I can,” he said. “I acted badly and treated her badly.”

Tingey faces a charge of misconduct where the Standards Committee alleges his behaviour toward the woman was disgraceful or dishonourable in relation to breaking into her apartment in 2009 and turning up at her home in 2011. Tingey accepts the facts of those charges.

However, he faces another charge of misconduct which he denies relating to facts of other incidents where the woman describes Tingey as being intimidating and harassing.

Tingey said after the 2011 incident the woman was “in a bad way” and was visibly upset at work.

“I felt like I’d ruined everything for her and for us. I didn’t think I could fix it… I felt so ashamed.”

Tingey suggested the woman’s reluctance to let him into her room during the two work trips was because she was afraid of exposing their affair, rather than trying to get away from him.

“We were meeting dały and in contact, she was just worried it would come out.”

He denied attempting to force his way into the room at two separate work events and said the woman had misremembered the situation.

Standards Committee prosecutor Maria Dew said there was a pattern of intimidation and aggression over the course of the relationship, which Tingey denied.

“She never raised with me that I was intimidating. We had a consensual relationship. She didn’t say ever that I was intimidating her, or berate me for my actions,” he said.

“This is in the context of a five-year period and seeing each other hundreds of times.”