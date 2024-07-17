“This level of increase is just too painful. The chief executive did a very good job identifying through a six-point plan how rates could be minimised. In my opinion, we could have done better.

“We should not indulge in backslapping for a rates increase that’s going to be really painful for a lot of people.”

Rates rises could have been “smoothed out” more evenly over the plan’s 10 years and door charges for non-locals should be introduced at the redeveloped Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery when it opens in November, he said.

“The Sarjeant Gallery in this plan is costing each ratepayer $188 before they even go in the door.”

The average rates rise for 2025/2026 is expected to be 6.6%.

Councillor Charlie Anderson told Tuesday’s meeting he was pleased to see a record number of more than 1600 submissions to the plan.

“But do we really listen to them? I can understand council making a decision if the community split is 50-50 or close to it.

“But I can’t understand how we can go against the will of the people with an overwhelming call not to approve $3.5 million of marae funding.”

Against the weight of submissions, the plan will fund local marae for repairs and improvements for seven years from 2027.

Anderson said submissions showed an “equally overwhelming desire” to upgrade the Whanganui East Pool.

“But we said no. Whilst it is to stay open for at least one season, hopefully that is not just a stay of execution as we kick the can down the road once more.”

Anderson said he had always been against recently introduced kerbside recycling.

Of the residential rates increase, 3.2% comes from the introduction of kerbside recycling this month.

“It comes with a rate rise many can ill-afford. Now we’re forcing it on some rural areas against their will, with no consultation and no intention of listening to petitions and submissions presented to us.”

Councillor Ross Fallen disagreed.

“We do listen. [Hanging] baskets, library, repertory theatre, the future of the pool … the public gave input to make a difference.”

Mayor Andrew Tripe later said submissions had informed a number of decisions, including scrapping the council-led development of a hotel and carpark (it will instead seek a developer for the project) and canning the Pākaitore raised crossing.

Councillor Michael Law said as a new councillor in 2022, he felt previous councils “had shafted us”. He said the new plan would do the same to future councils.

“We controlled the narrative that a 10% [rates rise] is a good thing. We didn’t listen to the people.

“The [plan] is here for the next 10 years. I now worry for our future councils.

“We increased our rate burden on our people. We could have cut a lot harder. I’m very upset.”

Vinsen, Anderson, and Law voted against the plan.

Tripe told councillors the plan had found a good balance of “doing the basics”, investing in the future, and running a responsible and streamlined organisation.

The 10-year plan invests significantly in core infrastructure with about 80% of capital spending going on roads, footpaths and water pipes.

It confirms replacement of the Dublin Street Bridge as a priority, with work on the business case and engineering designs expected to start soon.

The city’s Rotokawau Virginia Lake aviary will close as a council-run facility, but the council will consider a business case being prepared by a community group to take over the birdhouse.

“We are open to the aviary being community-run as long as the welfare of the birds can be guaranteed,” Tripe said. “The aviary will remain open as usual while this option is explored.”

Rates for individual properties for the 2024/25 year are available now on the rating information database on the council website and rates notices will be sent out from Thursday, August 1.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air







