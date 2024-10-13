Tony Knott, 82, died in a toilet cubicle at Middlemore Hospital’s overcrowded emergency department after waiting for treatment.
His family believe his death was preventable and are calling for urgent health system reforms.
Coroner Amelia Steel highlighted multiple delays in his care as relevant factors in his death.
The family of a man who died while waiting to be assessed at Middlemore Hospital’s “severely overcrowded” emergency department believe his death was preventable, saying he “fell through the cracks in a broken system”.
The Herald can exclusively reveal details of the case, which saw 82-year-old Tony Knott collapse and die in the toilet of the waiting room on April 22, 2021 after he’d been waiting to be assessed for a leg injury.
Knott’s wife Lynne was with her husband on the day.
“It was the worst day of my life. It was a horrible situation,” she told the Herald.
“He wasn’t someone who was ready to die or waiting to die. Two days prior, he’d been playing croquet. The following day, he was due to go trout fishing with his nephews.
“I’m 100% convinced that his death was preventable that day,” she told the Herald.
‘Code red’ and the 4.5-hour wait for a hospital transfer
Tony Knott arrived at North Shore Hospital’s emergency department at 11.30am on April 22, 2021 after injuring his leg at home, according to the coroner’s report.
Specialists there decided the large haematoma on his leg required plastic surgery at Middlemore Hospital. A referral for treatment was accepted and a request for a transfer by ambulance was made at 2.30pm.
However, the coroner said four and a half hours passed before the ambulance arrived.
Cassidy said the wait time was “not remotely” acceptable.
“That’s a big part of why Dad ended up in the state that he did. Because of that lag for the ambulance, he wasn’t really under the care of either hospital.”
Steel said the multiple delays were pertinent to what happened.
“The delay in the arrival of the St John ambulance to North Shore Hospital and the subsequent delay in Mr Knott receiving assessment and treatment at Middlemore Hospital are relevant to the circumstances of Mr Knott’s death,” she said.
Lynne remembers her husband as a family man who always swiftly established a friendly rapport with anyone he met.
“He was a warm, loving person. We all miss him very much.”
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won the best coverage of a major news event at the 2024 Voyager NZ Media Awards and has twice been named Reporter of the Year. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.