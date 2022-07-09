Tonight's Lotto draw could make dreams come true. Photo / NZME

It could be a dream come true for one lucky winner, with tonight's Lotto Powerball offering a jaw-dropping $8 million prize.

While a modest sum relative to some past jackpots, $8m is certainly nothing to snub.

With that much dosh, any winner would feel a hole burning through their pockets.

The chance to buy a property (or two), give to charity or help friends and family is a prospect that will have many people rushing to the Lotto counters before the draw closes.

Just last Saturday, one Hawke's Bay local took home a $250,000 share of the First Division prize.

If you're after a little bit of a larger prize, you may just strike it lucky with another half a million. Strike tonight will be $500,000

After a Northland man won $1m from a Lotto ticket he completely forgot about, the Herald recommends tonight's players check their tickets just in case they get lucky.