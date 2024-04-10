The Tongariro Alpine Crossing has a rāhui in place until April 12.

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing has a rāhui in place until April 12.

Police have confirmed the death of a man on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing on Tuesday was caused by a medical event rather than a fall.

They initially reported the death as a fall, but updated their information on Thursday at the family’s request.

“While the matter has been referred to the coroner, the police understand it was a medical event, not a fall, and the family have requested it be reported as such,” the police said in a statement.

“A helicopter was unable to be deployed due to cloud.”

A rāhui was placed on the mountain as a result of the death, meaning people were asked not to do the crossing until it was lifted at 6am on Friday, April 12.

A joint statement from the Department of Conservation (DoC) and local iwi Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and Ngāti Tūwharetoa explained the significance of the rāhui.

“A rāhui - physical and spiritual protection mechanism - sets a temporary prohibition around the rāhui area and limits access for that period in order to acknowledge the death and to express sympathy to the whānau of the deceased,” the statement said.

“It provides time for tapu (sacredness) to dissipate following the death, allowing time for healing and recovery of the natural elements at place as well as the people; in particular the grieving whānau.”

The statement said trampers should consider using alternative tracks during the rāhui “to show respect”.