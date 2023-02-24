Tommy Wilson: Te Matatini serves as a benchmark and a beacon

Tommy Wilson's two daughters performing at Te Matatini. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

I have never met Robyn and Kevin Barrett, nor have I met their three boys, Beauden, Scott and Jordie, but I feel I know them a bit better now, now that I understand what it is like to be a proud parent watching your sons and daughters run out on to Eden Park - the Turangawaewae of the All Blacks.

Sure, it’s not cool to say how sweet our own kumara tastes but when it’s your own kids: two daughters and a son, plus seven of our Te Tuinga staff including a board member performing. Who cares what they think or say?

It was magic to be a parent, magic to be Māori at Eden Park these past four days camped up in Tamaki Makaurau – Auckland, the land of a thousand lovers, at Eden Park for the 2023 Te Matatini kapa haka festival.

Te Matatini is a kapa haka competition which has undergone a four-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

It is hosted by a different iwi every time, with this year’s competition being hosted by Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei in Auckland.

Described as the Olympics of kapa haka it’s a hard road to hikoi to make it to Te Matatini.

Months of dedicated mahi to get the treats, starting with your regional competition, then making the final squad to take on the challenge from 46 other groups who have also qualified via their regional competition.

Ngāti Ranginui are one of two groups from Tauranga Moana making it through to the nationals here at Eden Park, the other being Tutarakauika both carrying the candle for all those who whakapapa to the Takitimu and Mataatua waka.

The beautiful thing for those of us who have whānau in either of the two groups is many - or most of us have whakapapa (lineage) back to both waka and being part of this kaupapa (purpose) is a huge building block for bringing our three iwi of Tauranga Moana together.

Today is finals day akin to the NPC finals in rugby at Eden Park.

Twelve groups who have made it through the past three days will then haka hard, sing like choirs of angels and dance like there is no tomorrow to see who takes out the national title for 2023.

Te Matatini is much more than just a showcase of our talented tamariki and a chance to take out the title, it is about what we are finding at the front line of at-risk and disconnected kids.

A front line we share with the Mike King and Butterbeans of the long dark cloud of Aotearoa, who see the same trends, as do the senior police we are working with in “jumper leading” our kids back to their whānau and back to school - before they slide down the slippery slope into the criminal world, where the only place to belong is a gang of four walls and a wash basin inside prison.

For the past 10 years of working with the lost, the lonely, the disconnected and those without much hope - let alone a home to live in, there is one unpolished diamond in the poverty crown that our politicians should be factoring into the circuit breaker they are all looking for.

And this is connecting our kids to their culture.

On average, we process 80 interventions a week, or 4000 a year at Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services, so you get a front-seat view of what is coming up in the desperate distance, as well as keeping an eye on the rear-view mirror of how our homeless and those without hope or connection have ended up with us in the first place.

For me, of those 4000 interventions walking through our front door I could count on one hand how many clients we have had who are fluent in their te reo Māori, competed at a national level in kapa haka or are actively engaged in their marae.

Once you understand where you’re from and where you belong, there is a lot less chance of becoming a statistic heading in the wrong direction. I absolutely believe it because I have seen the transformation more times than the Barrett brothers have scored tries.

And here’s the rub of right and wrong, the needy up against the greedy and those flying solo who are desperately looking for somewhere.

Te Matatini and what it does as a benchmark and a beacon for our lost to sail towards, is still struggling and surely - no matter what political potae (hat) you wear, should be given the same resources as our NZ Ballet or National Symphony orchestra.

Ballet or Barrett Brothers, Rob Ruha or Ruby Tui our role models are the lifeline for the longevity of our lost kids.

Te Matatini showcases another avenue for our kids to explore their identity, and to anchor themselves to where they belong - their Tūrangawaewae.

Tommy Wilson is a best-selling author and executive director of Te Tuinga Whānau, a social service agency committed to serving the needs of the community