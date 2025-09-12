Advertisement
New Zealand

Tom Phillips: Behind the cordons footage reveals shooting scene, items from bush camps

By &
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Cordons lifted and the road was reopened, allowing media access on foot for the first time. Video / NZ Herald

Minutes after the cordons lifted, key clues have revealed the reality of Tom Phillips’ final moments and the life his children were living in the rugged Waikato backcountry.

Dark blotches were still visible on the stretch of road where the fugitive was shot dead on Monday morning.

Impact marks

