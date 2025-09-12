Earlier, police would not confirm the relevance of the items they’ve found and whether they were possessions of the family while they were on the run.
Some of the items previously seen in aerial footage this week have been removed, a reporter at the scene said.
What we know so far
Although investigations have revealed many aspects of the Phillips case, some key details will remain suppressed for now after a hearing on an urgent injunction application.
Phillips was shot dead by police on Monday after nearly four years on the run with his three children.
In a standoff, he shot a police officer multiple times. The officer is recovering in hospital.
Phillips was found on a quad bike with one of his children after a burglary at a farm store in Piopio. The child helped lead police to their siblings at a bush campsite.
Phillips had been on the run since December 2021, when he disappeared with his three children from their family farm in Marokopa. Jayda, Maverick and Ember were 8, 7 and 5, respectively, when they went into hiding. They are now 12, 10 and 9.
The children’s mother said “they have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care”.
The children are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.