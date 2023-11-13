The legendary Sir Tom Jones will perform at McLean Park in April. Photo / Getty Images

The old Sex Bomb himself is coming to McLean Park in Napier.

Yes, that’s right. Legendary Welsh crooner Sir Tom Jones, known worldwide for such hits as It’s Not Unusual and Deliliah, is bringing his velvet voice to Hawke’s Bay.

Jones, 83, is the headline act of April’s Harvest Moon concert, which will also feature performances by Gin Wigmore and a Kiwi supergroup made up of members of Th’ Dudes, Split Enz, The Exponents, The Mockers and Dead Flowers.

It all happens on April 6, with presale tickets going live on November 21 and general admission the day after.

“I am personally very excited and thrilled for our city that Tom Jones is going to be the very first international headliner to perform at McLean Park,” Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said.

“His voice, his hits, his huge personality are iconic, and what better way to celebrate as a community than by welcoming him here to our gem in the middle of the city, McLean Park.

“This is a concert the whole community will get behind.’’

Harvest Moon is the brainchild of renowned music promoter - and Hawke’s Bay local - Hamish Pinkham. It’s a family-friendly event, with youth tickets available for the general admission areas.

Reserve seated tickets will also be available for an event that’s all about the iconic Jones, whose arrival in the region comes hot on the heels of fellow British music megastar Robbie Williams.

Widely acclaimed as one of the world’s great singers, Jones has sold more than 100 million albums and is still in high demand as a live performer and recording artist.

Gin Wigmore will open for Tom Jones in April. Photo / File pic.

Wigmore needs no introduction to New Zealand audiences, while The Magnificent 7 is made up of men whose work is synonymous with generations of music enthusiasts.

Jordan Luck of The Exponents, Th’ Dudes frontman Peter Urlich and Split Enz keyboard player Eddie Rayner are the big names in The Magnificent 7, with a set list to match their pedigree.

Standards such as Be Mine Tonight, Victoria, I Got You, Why Does Love Do This To Me and Bliss are all staples of The Magnificent 7′s repertoire.