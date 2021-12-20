Tom Frewen: Politicians remain the masters of control over TV

"Politicians remain the masters of the medium through their ultimate control over its ownership and funding," writes Tom Frewen. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government could be about to create a state media machine that would have George Orwell rolling in his grave, argues Tom Frewen.

According to Sir Michael Cullen, television became "the arbiter of politics" in New Zealand in the early 1970s. But that began to change in the 21st century when smartphones and social media arrived, shaking up long-established practices and relationships in politics and the media.

The television of Cullen's time had a slow start in this country. Introduced in 1960, it followed the British model by being state-owned and strait-laced. It was combined with radio and its growth was controlled by the Government. By 1973, there was still only one channel broadcasting content from regional stations in the four main centres: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

In a country with no national daily newspaper, the television studio quickly became the arena for politicians seeking a national audience. Voters, accustomed to choosing election candidates on their rhetoric and written policies, could add demeanour, manner and even facial tics to the judgments they carried into the polling booth.

The 1975 election was between Labour leader Bill Rowling and National leader Rob Muldoon. Rowling, Cullen noted in his recent memoir, "was a decent, hard-working ex-Army education officer whose main handicap was a rather high-pitched voice which, on television especially, gave an impression of weakness, an impression that was not a fair one. Television was now the arbiter of politics, and Muldoon had mastered it as a medium of political communication."

Muldoon used television in the same way that former US president Donald Trump used Twitter – to get direct access to voters. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern uses tele­vision in a similar way, commandeering it to deliver her Government's response to Covid-19 developments directly to the audience.

But it was former Labour finance minister Sir Roger Douglas who had a much greater impact on the future of television. Supported by his Cabinet colleague Richard Prebble and backed by a Treasury armed with the new Northern Hemisphere economic slogans of "markets rule" and "business knows best", Douglas made tele­vision almost totally reliant on advertising for its revenue.

By 1989, we had two state-owned networks and a privately owned channel, TV3, which lasted only a few months before being placed in receivership. Because markets depend on competition, legal barriers limiting foreign ownership of media had to be lifted to allow a Canadian company, Canwest, to rescue it.

After saving TVNZ from operating as a state-owned monopoly – a political millstone around the neck of any government – Jim Bolger's incoming National administration set about selling off the state's commercial radio network. Snapped up by Tony O'Reilly's Independent News and Media Group for about $90 million, the ZB stations with big regional newsrooms were split from the publicly funded YA network, which was strong on national, international and political news.

The tail wagging the dog

What goes around comes around on the ideological merry-go-round. The current Government is now in favour of a mix of public funding and advertising revenue for its proposed "public media entity".

Television is obviously much more costly than radio and the Government has had no trouble convincing the public that the country simply can't afford BBC-style commercial-free television and radio. Advertisers have been keen to exploit the medium's reach into a national audience, and producers have been hungry for a slice of the funding action.

But the inevitable reliance on cheap British and American programmes by profit-driven commercial television required the adoption of a purchaser-provider split mechanism – a technique already used in the Northern Hemisphere to allow competitive tendering for public funding of institutions such as hospitals. Adopted here in 1989 for local television production and now known as NZ On Air, it has controlled funding that would otherwise have gone directly to the broadcaster and has now become the tail that's wagging the dog.

Even just a few years ago, NZ On Air's grant of $600,000 to the local subsidiary of global media giant Discovery Communications to hire three TV reporters for its evening news bulletins would have been totally unthinkable. Discovery has annual revenue of about $1.4 billion.

Sir Roger Douglas believed that giving all the money to one broadcaster was to give the broadcaster a monopoly over the funding. Photo / Paul Taylor

Douglas believed that giving all the money to one broadcaster to concentrate on making programmes without having to worry about their potential to earn revenue from advertising – the essence of public broadcasting – was to give the broadcaster a monopoly over the funding. In the 1980s, monopolies were regarded in the same vein as communism had been in earlier decades.

It continued to haunt Douglas into the 90s. In 2009, the then Act MP came out with a rather bizarre analogy that mixed up competition at one end of the production cycle with consumption at the other. Radio New Zealand's "monopoly" on the funding, he insisted, would limit consumer choice. "Consumer sovereignty," as he called it, "results in resources being moved to the highest-value users."

He then reached for the guns-or-butter analogy used in macroeconomic textbooks as a hypothetical example of opportunity cost. "If consumers buy more TVs than cars, then capital will move from car production to TV production," he said, oblivious of the fact that consumers had always bought more TVs than cars.

The real-world result of turning a misunderstood textbook theory into a public broadcasting policy is evident in the choice available at the start of evening prime time on the three main channels: two virtually identical news bulletins running simultaneously followed by two soft topical lifestyle shows and a teen soap.

Shortland Street has been screening five nights a week at 7pm on TV2 since May 1992. It was launched with $3 million from NZ On Air. Ruth Harley, its first executive director, is now in her second term chairing its politically appointed board after a long career in channelling taxpayer funding into the production of television and movies.

The big fat foot

Speaking as chief executive of the New Zealand Film Commission at an NZ Broadcasting School seminar in Christchurch in 1999, she proposed "a new and leading place for the electronic media as part of an expected national thrust towards a vibrant New Zealand knowledge economy".

Government funding for the film and tele­vision industry, she said, should be seen in the same context as investment in scientific research, as a driver for economic change. Admitting that she might have underestimated the size of the investment, she said: "But the task for us collectively is to get our big fat foot inside the policy machine and I think that the election offers some opportunity: both sides are committed to the direction."

As it happened, the 1999 election delivered a coalition government of Labour, which had already adopted the Knowledge Economy as its very own policy child, and the Alliance led by Jim Anderton who, as Minister for Economic Development, invented the screen industry by amalgamating television and movie producers into one sector.

Sir Michael Cullen Cullen, as finance minister, upheld the Treasury's opposition to removing commercials from one of TVNZ's channels. Photo / Doug Sherring

Cullen, as finance minister, upheld the Treasury's opposition to removing commercials from one of TVNZ's channels. Meanwhile, Anderton's screen industry was kept sweet with the production jobs created by the addition in 2007 of two digital channels, TVNZ 6 and 7.

There would be another change of government before NZ On Air would have a real opportunity to get its "big fat foot inside the policy machine". In 2008, National's John Key and Bill English followed the convention of allocating the broadcasting portfolio to first-time ministers, Jonathan Coleman and Craig Foss, for their first two administrations. Amy Adams, who had been Minister for Communications and Information Technology, then took it over for a couple of years before English abolished it in 2016.

Maggie Barry, who was elected to Parliament in 2011 after a long career in broadcasting, was appointed Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage. Her responsibilities included NZ On Air.

With the Knowledge Economy having long since been overtaken on the information highway by the digital revolution and the age of communication, the Ministry for Arts, Culture and Heritage set out to discover the implications of what it called the "convergence" of production and distribution technologies in telecoms, IT, media and entertainment. A call for submissions in 2015 yielded about 50 responses from a wide range of organisations, including TVNZ and Radio New Zealand, of which all but a half-dozen were published.

The toe in the door

Use of the Official Information Act eventually revealed that among the unpublished responses was one from NZ On Air. Comprising three pages of notes said to have been tabled at a meeting between NZ On Air and Ministry for Arts, Culture and Heritage officials, it had a couple of lines suggesting that "a multimedia contestable funding system, with a cultural purpose, is a useful model to address the complexities of a converged media landscape".

If not the "big fat foot inside the policy machine" that Harley envisaged, it was at least a toe in the door, leading to the establishment of the "new public media entity" that current minister Kris Faafoi is scheduled to deliver sometime soon.

The obvious candidate for running a multi­media contestable funding system would be NZ On Air. Under Ardern's administrations, the agency's annual funding has risen from $132 million in 2018 to $182 million this year, an increase of 38 per cent. After dodging a long-overdue review of its functions, NZ On Air is now poised to become a state media machine that would have George Orwell rolling in his grave.

Television may still be the arbiter of politics in terms of its focus on polls, parties and personalities, but politicians remain the masters of the medium through their ultimate control over its ownership and funding.

This is a power that successive governments have handed over to the chief executives and boards of the state-owned broadcasters and its broadcasting – er, media-funding – agency, which, given its history of mission creep, could become the ultimate arbiter of both politics and media.