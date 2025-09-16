Carter Holt Harvey is set to close its Tokoroa plywood plant, cutting 119 jobs. Photo / 123RF

By Midday Report of RNZ

More than 100 more staff from Tokoroa’s local plywood manufacturing plant are set to lose their jobs as the company looks to source supply from overseas.

Carter Holt Harvey is looking to close its Tokoroa-based plant and import ply from overseas, with the loss of up to 119 fulltime jobs.

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley told Midday Report he was shocked at the news of more possible job losses in the district.

“This doesn’t help us one little bit,” he said.