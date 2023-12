Emergency services are at a serious crash in Tokoroa. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a serious crash in Tokoroa. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a serious two-vehicle crash in Tokoroa.

The crash was reported on Strathmore Drive about 6.45am, police said in a statement.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries and the road is blocked.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

More to come