Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tokoroa assault: Police seek information after man attacked while helping driver

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Police are seeking information after a man was allegedly assaulted in Tokoroa while helping another driver.

At 4.15am on Friday, near the intersection of Old Taupo and Baird Rds, the man stopped his vehicle to assist another motorist.

A police spokesperson said during this interaction, the man was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save