NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Police are seeking information after a man was allegedly assaulted in Tokoroa while helping another driver.

At 4.15am on Friday, near the intersection of Old Taupo and Baird Rds, the man stopped his vehicle to assist another motorist.

A police spokesperson said during this interaction, the man was allegedly assaulted, causing a head injury.

Police said the man is now recovering at home and they are “working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred, and to locate the other party believed to be involved”.