“We’ve braved the elements, and people are still here in their masses,” festival director Jeremy Tātere McLeod told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“It’s a bit surreal because we’ve been dreaming about this for months. To see it come to fruition and see so many people enjoy, take part and be inspired is amazing.”

He said there were “many transformational moments” among festival attendees, and he was stoked to see the diverse turnout, which included Māori and non-Māori.

“One of our goals was that it would be a warm, embracing and friendly environment, and hoping people would understand championing the Māori language doesn’t just mean acquiring it but normalising it in your own space and having those courageous conversations and recognising it is a part of who we are.”

Symposium halls were packed to the brim for Toitū Te Reo. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Awatea Wihongi from Auckland was one of the performers on the outdoor stage.

“All of the knowledge and korero that’s been shared has been absolutely amazing,” she said.

“A highlight is definitely seeing more than 1000 Māori in one place. You very rarely see a lot of Māori in one place. It’s just so great seeing all Māori come together to celebrate our language and our culture.”

She said it was great that the performers and speakers had a dedicated space and forum to share their talent and continue to learn.

“As an artist, I feel blessed to be here to share this opportunity and share te reo Māori with the world.

“It’s great to see it expanding and I hope it just keeps growing and growing.”

Young and old came out to celebrate Te Reo Māori in Hastings. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Vendor Joni Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Te Whanau a Apanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tuwharetoa), who travelled from the East Coast, said the event was “awesome” and seamlessly organised.

“I know a lot of people have travelled from out of town and far away. Even one of our kura from the East Coast travelled down and made the seven-hour trip.

“Even with all the stallholders, it’s an awesome place to network.”

Tātere McLeod said he’s looking forward to next year and believes the festival definitely has the potential to rival its likely European counterpart.

“I think we’re on the way. We want to take a look, polish it, and normalise it.”

