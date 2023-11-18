Toddler ‘critically injured’ in dog attack at Mangawhai home

Tara Road in Mangawhai. Photo / Google Maps

A family dog has been destroyed after a toddler suffered critical injuries in an attack at home.

A 2-year-old was critically injured during the incident and remains in hospital.

The dog who caused the injuries to the child was “seized” by Kaipara District Council animal control in the wake of the attack and later put down, a police spokeswoman said today.

The attack happened around 1pm yesterday with police called to a home on Tara Rd in Mangawhai, about an hour north of Auckland.

The call reporting a “dog attack” brought police to the house. The nature of the injuries led to an emergency rescue helicopter call to fly the child to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

The police spokeswoman said “the incident is not being treated as suspicious”.

“The dog belonged to the family and lived at the address and has since been seized by Animal Control and destroyed.”

The township of Mangawhai is considered part of Northland where there have been two recent fatal dog attacks.

Effie Whittaker, 78, died after an attack last month while hanging out washing at her home in Moerewa near Kaikohe in Northland. The dog involved belonged to someone at her home.

The fatal attack followed the death of Northland man Neville Thomson in August 2022 who was killed at home on the outskirts of Panguru, in north Hokianga, by dogs belonging to a visiting friend.