Titirangi arson case: Man accused of West Auckland house fire found competent to stand trial

The Armed Offenders Squad, police, fire and St John Ambulance all rushed to the incident. Video / Hayden Woodward

A former boxer accused of setting fire to a West Auckland home during a standoff with police has been found competent to stand trial.

However, interim name suppression will remain in place for now, Judge Karen Grau ruled today.

The man was arrested at a Titirangi address in October, charged with intentionally damaging a property by fire, assaulting a woman, intentionally damaging household items belonging to the woman and threatening to do grievous bodily harm to a man.

Police previously said they were called to the residence for a report of a family harm incident, and when they arrived everyone came outside except for the defendant.

"Noises of damage were heard inside the property and a cordon was set up around the address," police said, explaining that nearby properties were evacuated.

The man inside jumped off the balcony after starting a fire inside the house, police have alleged.

During a lengthy hearing on Tuesday, Judge Grau accepted two psychological evaluations that found the man competent to stand trial. However, she declined his request to be released on electronically monitored bail.

His name suppression will remain in place until at least later this month, although the next hearing is likely to be reset until some time next year.