Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Tip Top discontinues Goody Goody Gumdrops, Cookies and Cream 2-litre tubs

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Tip Top icecream. Photo / File

Tip Top icecream. Photo / File

Tip Top has discontinued two of its most popular flavours, the 2-litre tubs of Cookies and Cream and Goody Goody Gumdrops, causing outrage among Kiwis online.

An employee for supermarket operator Foodstuffs, which owns Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square, confirmed to the Herald that the tub range of icecream had been discontinued by the supplier.

People have taken to social media to voice their outrage at the decision, with some calling for other flavours to be dropped instead.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Tip Top has made no official announcement but has been approached for comment.

- More to come

Latest from New Zealand