Justice for Samoans stripped of Kiwi citizenship is long overdue - Shane Te Pou

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Stripping Samoan NZ citizens of citizenship has been a blight ever since the Muldoon Government did so and Parliament now has the chance to fix it,Shane Te Pou writes. Photo / Samoa Tourism Authority

Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

OPINION

It seems scarcely believable, but 42 years ago, Parliament passed an act of law that stripped 100,000 Samoan New Zealand

