Police were called about 1.15pm on Saturday to a Timaru address after a report of a sudden death. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police say they’re treating a sudden death in Timaru as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to a property on the corner of Pukaki St and Morgans Rd, Timaru, about 1.15pm on Saturday after a report of a sudden death.

“At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Police are speaking with a number of people and a post mortem examination will be carried out.”

Police were not in a position to provide further information at this time.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.