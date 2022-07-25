Could Auckland’s controversial parking plan be scrapped? Why the Greens might not get a new co-leader and what New Zealand’s doing to keep foot and mouth out in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man who bagged a multi-million dollar Lotto prize carried out his Sunday chores as if nothing was amiss - but spent the evening dreaming up ways of things to do with his enriched bank account.

Saturday's $14 million Powerball jackpot was split between two players, from Timaru and Auckland, who each took home $7.3 million.

One of the lucky duo has come forward to claim their riches, revealing he couldn't believe it when his winning numbers were drawn.

"You dream of this moment all your life - but I never realised how difficult it would be to not shout it from the rooftops," the lucky winner from Timaru said.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said it was hard to believe it was true.

"I watched my ticket as one number circled, then two, three and four, until all of the numbers were staring back at me.

"I couldn't believe it, I sat bolt upright and kept saying 'oh my goodness' over and over – you never think it's going to be you."

He said he was left in shock when he saw $7,333,333 stamped at the top of his electronic ticket.

With his win claimed, the man carried on with his usual Sunday routine.

"It was so hard keeping it to myself while I was around town on Sunday."

The Timaru man said the win would really help his family - but he had yet to tell them of his good fortune.

"I can't wait to see the looks on their faces when I share the news.

"I'm also looking forward to doing some fun stuff like taking some trips overseas, but I think I'll start right here in my backyard with a scenic flight around the beautiful South Island."

This is the 10th time Powerball First Division has been struck in 2022.