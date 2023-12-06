Timaru crash: Emergency services rush to the scene

One person is in a serious condition following a crash on Luxmoore Road in Marchwiel, Timaru.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the crash on Luxmoore Road, at 1.18pm and responded with one ambulance and two rapid response units.

The spokesperson said one patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Blair Walkin told the Herald crews from Timaru and Washdyke were working alongside police and St John to extricate one person from a vehicle.

MORE TO COME



