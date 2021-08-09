Timaru crash: Dad was meant to paint car with son, now he'll paint the teen's coffin after horror crash

Javarney's father Stephen Drummond talks about the loss of his son. Video / George Heard

Javarney's father Stephen Drummond talks about the loss of his son. Video / George Heard

Panelbeater Stephen Drummond should be painting his son's car but instead he's painting his coffin.

Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, was one of five teenagers killed in Saturday night's horror high-speed crash outside Timaru.

The teen died alongside local boys Niko William Hill, 15, Jack "Jacko" Wallace, 16, Joseff "Joey" McCarthy, 16, and Andrew Goodger, 15, when the Nissan Bluebird they were travelling in smashed into a concrete power pole.

Stephen Drummond's son Javarney was killed in the crash. He spoke to the Herald today about his immense grief. Photo / George Heard

The impact was so severe, it sliced the car in half.

Only the driver, a 19-year-old on a restricted licence, survived the smash.

Now, the boys' families and friends are struggling to come to terms with the fatal crash while planning funerals and memorial events.

Javarney's father, Stephen Drummond, 48, said he will bury his only son on Friday afternoon.

Javarney Drummond. Photo / Supplied

"I can't paint a car for him so I'll paint his coffin," he told the Herald.

"It's heart-wrenching. A huge piece of my life has gone, just for a stupid accident, something that was obviously a game for the kids, or to the driver, and it's over."

Five teens were killed and the driver injured when this car crashed near Timaru on Saturday night. Photo / George Heard

Drummond said the fatal crash was even more painful because the families of the boys were all "pretty close".

"It's gutting... It just goes round and round and round.

"My heart go out to the families. I'm gutted for them as much as I am for my own family.

"To lose five kids, and they're all mates, is huge ... We had one of their mates turn up last night and he was devastated – he thought he lost one friend, not five friends. He burst into tears."

Drummond had to go to the hospital to identify his child.

"When I identified him I just wished it wasn't my boy," he said.

"Timaru's too small. Everybody knows everybody. I feel really gutted for everyone involved.

"The next few months is going to be really, really hard work.

"I've got family and friends and everything else but, at the end of the day, it doesn't bring your boy back. And I'm not the only one in that boat."

Father of two Drummond has visited the scene, seen the power pole the car hit, and says: "they had no hope".

"Speed, to me, must've been a huge factor," Drummond said.

"I'm a panelbeater by trade and I've seen some freak accidents but this is just as good as what I've seen ... and it's just really, really sad to see your own son in it.

"There are no words to describe really just how sad it is."

Javerney was a happy, social kid, who had enjoyed playing soccer and rugby.

His father said he was a "quiet kid ... a cruisy cool kid" with a close group of friends.

Andrew Goodger. Photo / Supplied

"Fourteen or fifteen of his friends come and go from here [the family home] and the four who died are quite close friends, they come and go from here all the time," Drummond said.

"It's like losing four family members. In the last eight months I've got quite close to them and there are no words to describe it. No kid is perfect but they're all cool and cruisy. I just can't really get my head around it.

"No parent should have to bury their kid. What's happened with five families in Timaru is really, really disgusting. I haven't got answers for it."

Drummond wouldn't comment on his feelings about the driver or what might happen to him.

"That's not for me to say right now," he said.

Niko Hill. Photo / Supplied

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said it was too early to say if the driver would be charged.

"We won't be speaking to the driver until we have got a little bit more information- obviously the investigation is very early days at the moment, and it would be better to speak to him when we have as much information as possible," he said.

The driver is in a stable condition in Timaru Hospital. On Sunday he posted a photo and message to social media site Snapchat apologising to the families of the dead boys.

His family have not responded to the Herald.