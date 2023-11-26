Recipe: How to make a boil up for Christmas

Aunty’s recipe this week is Classical Boil Up.

Christmas is almost upon us once again, it comes around so quickly.

This year the prices of everything have been so exorbitant that managing the household budget and trying to make ends meet are difficult.

I’ve seen our young ones ripping into gifts that end up being a seven-minute wonder, destroyed or broken, rather meaningless I think.

Gold, frankincense and myrrh were given to a special child over 2000 years ago — gifts of the highest order at that time.

We could perhaps remember him by turning gold into gratitude for our very being on Earth at this time — no money required.

Delightful children, their antics and unconditional love exuded, many joys and deeds expressed with the family — no money required.

Myrrh could be turned into magnificence, each family member sharing a song, a poem, a story, a smile, a hug, many acts of kindness and love for each other — no money required.

This is the real meaning of Christmas, it is gifts from the heart. Gold for gratitude, frankincense for family, and myrrh for magnificence.

This year we are having a service Christmas where we can invite those who no longer have children or are on their own, and they can come and share a meal with us — no money required. All the produce we need will come from Aunty’s Garden.

Recipe – Classical Boil Up

Ingredients

A piece of pork belly, about $20 worth. This will feed the whole family

2 onions

Greens — gather a good amount of fat hen leaf tips, and prince of whales leaf tips, (weeds grown in your garden) 2 or 3 clumps of puha, a handful of spinach leaves

6 potatoes, peeled or washed and cut into desired pieces.

Method