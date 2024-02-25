Tihei: Taupō-based business helps iwi with housing

Mike, Katee, Chrissie Hape (iwi chief executive), and Steve Gordon (iwi housing manager)

In 2023 the Kahungunu Whai Kainga Whai Oranga (WKWO) Housing team was established to manage the Kahungunu housing project with the aim of accelerating papakāinga developments and providing affordable housing to members of the iwi who needed them most.

The WKWO Project kaiwhakahaere/manager, Steve Gordon, was welcomed into the tari on the eve of Cyclone Gabrielle, and since then the WKWO Housing team has focused on multiple housing projects including finding affordable temporary housing or cabins for cyclone-affected whānau.

While searching for the best options, the Kahungunu Housing team came across Central Build Limited, a Taupō-based business that offers affordable temporary housing.

Husband and wife, Mike and Katee, are the directors of Central Build Limited, a family-owned business that offers affordable housing, including self-contained relocatable homes or cabins, ideal for emergency housing, relief housing, temporary housing, or a granny flat for growing or large families.

They have ambitious aspirations, aimed to make a positive impact on the current housing crisis in New Zealand. Their primary focus is to create homes that provide a safe and warm environment – a place that homeowners can proudly call their own.

With over 25 years’ experience in the building trade, Mike and Katee enjoy the design process and the best part is bringing their ideas to life through construction, largely made possible by an awesome team of tradies by their side.

Mike comes from humble beginnings in a small village called Taharoa situated at the southern end of the Kawhia harbour and has a passion for fishing, diving and the outdoors. Katee spent her younger years enjoying freedom on a dry stock farm in Mapiu in the King Country. Based in Taupō, alongside a fast-growing business, they are proud to be raising four young children.

“Mike has some of the best quality, design, service and affordable cabins across Te Ika a Māui,” Steve said.

“One thing that has stuck out for me is Mike’s commitment to the kaupapa and his passion to assist flood-affected communities in need.

“We are really pleased with the work that Mike and Katee have done for us so far. We have procured over 60 cabins from Mike since September 2023 and plan to continue to work with Central Build Limited in the future as we continue to fulfil the aspirations of our Kahungunu housing strategy,” Chrissie Hape, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chief executive, said.

I met Mike and Katee when they visited our iwi office in December 2023. As they walked through the office, our staff clapped with gratitude for what they have done to help us, help our people. It brought tears to their eyes seeing the impact they had made to the community.

At the recent Kahungunu Waitangi Day celebrations held at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park in Hawke’s Bay, the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi housing team was able to display one of the cabins from Central Build Limited. Although these cabins are sought after initially to support cyclone-affected communities, a lot of non-affected whānau indicated much interest in the concept of purchasing the smaller, more affordable homes to assist with their current housing changes as families grow in size and teenagers require their own space, or parents move into the smaller cabin to allow their larger families to use the house. These are options being investigated in this ever-changing world.

Housing continues to be an important priority for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated. To keep up with the needs of whānau, a housing survey is being prepared for whānau input and will be sent out via the Kahungunu Facebook page and through the Kahungunu Panui ki te iwi email network. If you are interested in contributing to the housing survey, please contact our iwi office and log your interest with Waiora: Toll free 0800 524 864 ext 0 or look out for it on social media. The information gathered in the housing survey will contribute to the research needed to ensure we proceed in the best direction to fulfil the housing aspirations of our iwi.

If you are interested in finding out more about Central Build Limited, contact Mike and Katee by email mike@centralbuildlimited.com or see their website www.centralbuildlimited.com