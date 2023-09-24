Dr Sharon Awatere will kickstart the special hui by sharing her insights and addressing frequently asked questions.

Nau mai, haere mai - welcome to our journey of holistic care for pakeke living with wareware (declining memory/dementia) and incontinence.

In November 2023, an event is set to unfold in the heart of the Hawke’s Bay region.

The School of Nursing and School of Population Health at the University of Auckland, in collaboration with the Kaumātua Ageing Well Rōpū, proudly presents “Me Kōrero Tātau: A Journey Shared”.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 29.

We invite kaumātua, and members of the Kaumātua Ageing Well Rōpū, to join this shared journey at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga. Don’t worry, it will be advertised again. We don’t expect people with good memories to remember this hui so far out, however, we do know that early warning is always appreciated by our elderly.

This gathering invites you to embark on a transformative journey alongside esteemed experts as we explore the intricate tapestry of wareware (declining memory/dementia) and incontinence within our Hawke’s Bay Māori whānau. Guided by the wisdom of these speakers, we will delve deep into the subject matter, weaving the threads of knowledge and understanding.

Featured speakers:

Dr Sharon Awatere – Kaiārahi Māori-centred researcher leading the study in Hawke’s Bay. She will kickstart the hui by sharing her insights and addressing frequently asked questions in her talk, “Weaving The Copper Korowai: Insights & FAQs”.

Prof Vanessa Burholt – Lead Investigator of the research and director of the Centre for Innovative Ageing and Gerontology - will take us on a journey through the origins of our study’s genesis, unveiling the threads that have shaped our understanding in her talk, “Origins: Threads of our Study’s Genesis”.

Arapera Riki - Kaiwhakawhitiwhiti Iwi - will present a case study titled “Strands of Experience”, providing a deeper understanding of lived experiences and their impact on our understanding of dementia and incontinence from a community perspective.

Roni Nuku - Kaitiaki Kaupapa Rangahau - will weave together insights from a cultural perspective in her talk, “Te Whare Tapa Whā: Weaving Our Analysis”, illuminating the holistic approach to understanding and addressing these health issues.

Dr Tess Moeke-Maxwell - Kaitiaki Māori - will explore the significance of digital storytelling in end-of-care situations, crafting narratives that foster understanding and empathy in her talk, “Weaving End-of-Care: Digital Storytelling”.

Dr Kathy Peri - Retired incontinence nurse - will take us on a virtual reality journey with the “Dementia: A VR Korowai Experience”, allowing us to gain an understanding of the challenges faced by those living with dementia and the impact of incontinence on their lives.

This kaumātua hui, held in partnership with the Kaumātua Ageing Well Rōpū, aims to provide an enlightening and supportive environment for our kaumātua. It is a platform to share knowledge, foster understanding and empower our community.

Me kōrero tātou, Nau mai, haere mai! Let us weave a future filled with hope, understanding, and dignity for our beloved kaumātua.

Details

Where: Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, 821 Orchard Rd, Camberley, Hastings 4156

When: November 29, 2023, from 10am-noon

With: Kaumātua Ageing Well Rōpū