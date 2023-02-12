Aunty's kamo kamo and potato salad.

Vandalism, ram-raids, burglaries, home invasions and random and brutal attacks on people seem to be the order of the day.

Heart-rending for all of us who witness these events in the news and on television. Then there are the floods appearing more regularly across our country, specifically in the Coromandel and Auckland, where emotions are running high with those concerned, and the rest of us are reading about it and watching with great empathy.

Climate change is bandied around, and weather patterns globally are causing havoc, with all kinds of devastation everywhere in the world. And the people suffer from it.

The small vandalism attack at Aunty’s Garden, a mere drop in the ocean, could have caused deep cuts in my hands.

A grand-nephew was sent here to stay with family, at just 16 years of age. I asked, “Why did your nana send you to us?”

“I’ve been naughty,” he replied.

“What did you do?” I asked.

“I stole cars,” he said.

“Why do you do that?” I asked.

“For the thrill of it,” he answered.

I just shook my head and looked at him in disbelief. It saddens me that these things are happening to our young people, even those close to us.

Over the years, pets such as cats, dogs and chooks have been a huge part of our lives, and they are absolutely trusting, as these animals move with us in our living spaces, bringing us total happiness. There’s no ill feeling or violent behaviour - only joy to be with and around us, with abounding love from all quarters. Unfortunately, ‘people’ can sometimes be a little difficult to be around.

Kamo kamo and potato salad

What you need:

· Pot of kamo kamo and a pot of potatoes (Māori)

· 1 red onion, grated

· 1 cup of mozzarella cheese

· 2 packets of cream of chicken soup

· 2 cups of cream

· 6 boiled eggs

· Salt and pepper

Method:

Steam potatoes and kamo kamo and cut chunks into a serving dish; cover and sprinkle with red onion. Put cream into a pot and bring to simmer, then gently add soup mix and stir until it thickens. Pour over kamo kamo and potatoes on a serving dish. Add your cheese, sliced eggs, and salt and pepper to taste.

This can be served either warm or cold and is a very nice side dish or main, depending on the weather.