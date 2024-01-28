Hukarere girls welcoming manuhiri.

The Waipureku Waitangi Trust is inviting everyone to a commemoration of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi at Te Awa o Mokotūāraro, in Clive, on Tuesday, February 6.

This annual historic event, close to where Te Tiriti was signed in 1840, promises opportunities for reflection and action.

The day starts at 7.45am at Ātea a Rangi, Waitangi Park, with karakia, followed by a Hīkoi (walk) of Unity to Farndon Park. Bring your flags!

The hīkoi will pause at the Clive Bridge for karakia at the memorial plaque remembering the chiefs who signed Te Tiriti close by – Te Hapuku, Hoani Waikato and Harawira Mahika Te Tatere.

Haka pōwhiri riverside at 8.45am at Farndon Park for walkers and non-walkers will be led by mana whenua, followed by speeches in the marquee from our local mayors and the chair of the regional council.

Finally, there will be a keynote address from Heather Te Au Skipworth QSM on “Te Tiriti In Action – now and in the future”.

“There is beauty within Te Tiriti o Waitangi for all, that has yet to be explored,” Skipworth said.

The morning’s activities end with hakari at 10.30am.

At 1pm, everyone is invited back to the marquee to attend an afternoon wananga involving kōrero from a range of speakers.

The first is renowned historian Patrick Parsons speaking on the history of Waipureku and the signing of Te Tiriti in Te Matau a Māui/Hawke’s Bay – a story of interest to all.

From 1.30pm onwards, there will be speakers discussing their experiences and perspectives on living with Te Tiriti, followed by a panel discussion on “The State of the Nation: Moving Forward as Te Tiriti Partners.” Speakers include Denis O’Reilly and Hira Huata.

This kaupapa gives everyone an opportunity to take stock as Tiriti partners and kōrero on how we can all work together to strengthen our nation.

Te Tiriti is our nation’s founding document and as tangata Tiriti and tangata whenua, we need to be talking about how best to honour it.

The coalition Government partners’ intention to challenge the mana of Te Tiriti, reduce the usage of te reo Māori and remove most sitting Māori ward councillors highlights the need for us to work together to uphold Te Tiriti.

As speakers and the audience share perceptions, experiences and suggestions, the trust is hoping an Action Plan will come out of the shared wisdom on how the community can move forward, as individuals, as collectives, regions and as a nation in a shared commitment to working as Te Tiriti partners.

We hope this wānanga will bring us closer to “He iwi kotahi tātau”, a statement uttered in February 1840 that is about aspiring as one, but respecting the mana and identity of each other toward nation-building.

Light refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon.

The event is free and open to all.

Maxine Boag is secretary of Waipureku Waitangi Trust.



