I was invited to be a guest speaker for Ngā Komanawa — a group of kaumātua at Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea.

I arrived at Kitchener St, Waipukurau, at 10am on Wednesday, June 21.

I was somewhat relieved to arrive because I had driven from Heretaunga through very thick fog that lifted only as I crossed the Waipukurau Bridge.

On arrival, I was welcomed with open arms by the friendly and lovable Makere Nepe-Apatu Thorstensen who had extended the invitation for me to come.

It’s no wonder the kaumātua from Tamatea love gathering with Makere and the team at the Taiwhenua in their comfortable office for a monthly catch-up and morning tea. Makere and the team are so friendly and welcoming.

I’ve always been wary of the office front door, though. For some reason their door is half the width of normal doors, and people like me (extra wide) have to walk through the door sideways.

However, as soon as I got inside, I was greeted by the warm. homely aroma and an invitation to try some freshly made vegetable soup. The kaumātua had already arrived and were seated around the dining table, happily talking with one another in their little clusters, dunking their freshly buttered buns into their delicious chunky soup.

I immediately relaxed and felt very cosy and comfortable in the company of the nannies consisting of the usual ratio for Māori hui, two male to 15 female.

Apart from knowing a few of the nannies, it was also nice to get to know everyone else as we whipped around the room for a quick introduction.

The best thing about being with our nannies is listening to their life stories to understand and appreciate their life experiences.

There’s something quite special about learning from your elders, but I found the feeling is mutual, and kaumātua are just as interested in learning and understanding young people and the way this new generation thinks ... probably because many of our kaumātua are having to care for and raise their mokopuna and are also searching for that better way to connect positively.

It was good to share with the kaumātua the work that we do at the iwi office. I focused on the Te Ara Toiora health and wellbeing initiatives the iwi is working on.

We were fortunate to have Mel Humphries attend the hui to be able to introduce herself and talk about her former work in the iwi office with the Te Kura family harm team and the iwi’s partnership with police to empower whānau to stay safe.

I was able to elaborate on the Te Ara Mātua programme and the progress taking place to provide better support for families and their children in Oranga Tamariki care.

I acknowledged the many whānau members who have worked in the iwi office while I’ve been here, and the list was quite long. Former education manager James Graham,former public relations manager Marina Sciascia, former aupport services director Keri Ropiha, former te reo pou Ihaia Hutana, former board members Robert Ropiha, Johnny Nepe-Apatu, JB Heperi-Smith, Paora Ropiha (Murihiku Taurahere), and our current NKII board member from Tamatea, Jenny Nelson-Smith, and our current finance officer Hine Hape, who is also a board member of Tamatea Taiwhenua representing Pourerere Marae.

I acknowledged Marge Hape who has been the Tamatea Taiwhenua office administrator for the past 20 years.

Among the kaumātua were husband and wife Ngavii and Joy Pekepo, who have been residents of Central Hawke’s Bay for many years.

Ngavii, who is of Cook Islands descent, shared his concerns about the importance of speaking our language to preserve it. Ngavii recently visited Cook Islands and was saddened to learn their language in the islands is slowly fading.

“It’s important to preserve our language so we don’t lose our identity,” Ngavii said.

Makere Nepe-Apatu Thorstensen is the whānau support lead for Tihei Tamatea, which is the operational arm of Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea. Her role involves promoting health services to the whānau. She initiated the kaumātua group soon after she started just under a year ago.

The name of the kaumātua group is Ngā Kōmanawa, named after a reservoir on Pukekaihau — the hill directly behind their office. The Ngā Kōmanawa kaumātua group has its own reservoir of knowledge that sits in the minds of our kaumātua. Shared, this knowledge can empower lives as they influence one another and the communities in which they live.

Makere says the kaumātua gatherings bring everyone closer and makes them more familiar with one another.

“Usually we have between 15-20 kaumātua who attend these gatherings and we try to get guest speakers from the community to come and share what they do, to keep the kaumātua informed. It’s a positive social gathering and a time to enjoy one another’s company and share a meal together. The main kaupapa is to have a time to whakawhanaungatanga and be connected,” Makere said.

It was delightful to meet some of the new staff working as part of the Tihei Tamatea operational arm of service providers. There is definitely some great progress taking place in Kahungunu ki Tamatea.

Ka mau te wehi! Tihei Tamatea.