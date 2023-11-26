Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated held its annual general meeting at Splash Planet on Saturday.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) held its AGM Whānau Day at Splash Planet on Saturday, November 25.

Weather forecasts leading up to the day showed rain, so it was great to see those who braved the weather and attended the hui.

This is the 17th year that the organisation has held its AGM at Splash Planet. Usually, the day is promoted as the “Kahungunu AGM Pā Sports Day” and draws in more than 20 marae teams that compete against each other in touch, basketball, netball, ki o rahi, volleyball and tug of war competitions held simultaneously around the outside of the complex, prior to the opening of the park.

In acknowledgement of the challenging year it has been for everyone, this year’s focus was on bringing the whānau together to enjoy a day in the sun.

Unfortunately, the sun rays were slightly hidden, but it was certainly a “cool” day to remember.

Chairman of the iwi board, Bayden Barber, commenced the hui with a beautiful maumahara video presentation showing the names and photos of those loved ones who have passed away throughout the year.

In his chairman’s report, Bayden presented his own video presentation that summarised some of the things that the iwi has done throughout the year, acknowledging the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, the biggest natural disaster to impact Ngāti Kahungunu in a generation.

He acknowledged the marae in our communities that were devastated in the process, including Pōrangahau, Ōmāhu, Waiohiki, Mōteo, Pētane, Tāngōio and Takitimu along with many other communities throughout Hawke’s Bay.

He acknowledged the huge contribution to the response and recovery efforts post-Gabrielle from Civil Defence, PSGEs, Taiwhenua, councils, and other community groups, other iwi and all donations that came from everyone throughout the country and overseas.

Key to this initial response was the Ngāti Kahungunu Tīhei Mauriora Welfare Hub, led by Henry Heke and his team.

Bayden added that the recovery is going to take months, if not years. In the meantime, the people were encouraged to look for ways to care for and strengthen one another mentally and emotionally as we continue to work through this healing process.

Bayden shared some of the difficult decisions that have had to be made throughout the year with the closure of Takitimu Seafoods in April due to the company’s loss of $14.9 million over the past three years and the forecasting of another significant loss for this current financial year, despite restructuring 40 staff only eight months earlier.

The closure resulted in the loss of 33 jobs. The losses at Takitimu Seafoods have put pressure on the Kahungunu Asset Holding Company’s (KAHC) overall financial position, which has resulted in KAHC withholding its annual dividend to the shareholder (NKII) until such time that it is in a position to pay it.

This has limited the ability of NKII to provide benefits to whānau and Taiwhenua.

The organisation has been unable to offer scholarships to students this year along with a range of other benefits to its members.

Bayden, who is also a director on the KAHC board, wants to improve the return on the assets so that KAHC can continue to support iwi aspirations.

He implored our people to be patient and allow the KAHC directors to return our iwi to a stronger financial position.

Despite the iwi’s current financial position, Bayden acknowledged the NKII chief executive Chrissie Hape and her operations team, which has been able to achieve desired outcomes for whānau wellbeing amidst these testing circumstances.

The Te Reo team continued to host a successful Te Reo Symposium and a Kura Reo event.

The Environment team continued to host their 13th Fish Hook Summit. The events team held Waitangi Day and a number of Matariki events throughout the Kahungunu rohe.

Their annual report is quite impressive, considering the barriers that have presented themselves throughout the year.

Great things are happening in the Te Ara Toiroa space with regard to iwi development and partnerships. Under Chrissie Hape’s leadership, the organisation has partnered with a number of government agencies who have seen the need for iwi input and leadership to achieve successful outcomes for whānau.

All in all, it was a fantastic day to come together to manaaki, to share, to learn of the things that the organisation is doing for its people.