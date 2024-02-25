The Rev Zhane Tāhau Whelan and kaumātua Joseph Te Rito bless the awa after Cyclone Gabrielle.

February 14 marked one year since Cyclone Gabrielle lashed Hawke’s Bay with gale-force winds and heavy rain, causing rivers to burst their banks, flooding homes and communities and leaving a devastating impact on the region.

A National State of Emergency was declared and was not lifted until a month later. Many people were affected as their homes, land, property, animals and businesses were destroyed by the cyclone. It was a day many will not forget, even if they want to.

This month, people have gathered at marae, churches, council buildings, homes, workplaces, schools, halls, hospitals, parks, on social media and in quiet places to commemorate one year since Gabrielle’s visit. Within this article are a few comments from iwi leaders a year on.

Hori Reti – Te Whanganui-ā-Orotū Taiwhenua chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Board member.

My thoughts are first and foremost with the families of our community that lost loved ones, their homes, farms and lands in the cyclone. We have all been impacted in some way by the cyclone and to see the community spirit shine through was one of the stand-out memories.

There are many heroes within our communities, people who just got out there to save lives, who gave their time to help, from knocking on the door to do welfare checks, delivering food, fuel and water supplies, to those who got in with shovels and machines. It all helped and was very appreciated, we thank you.

As we move past one year, we have families still displaced, rebuilding or relocating in some situations. It’s still a long road ahead for some whānau and I just want to say to you to keep your head up, keep striving forward with your plans and remember it’s okay to talk about the difficult challenges you may be faced with.

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around” – Leo Buscaglia, American motivational speaker

Nigel How – Wairoa Taiwhenua chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Board member.

Life goes on the best we can. My Cyclone Gabrielle anniversary was spent tending to community roles based at one of my jobs with Wairoa Museum rather than attending the poignant, uplifting and wairua-charged events that our amazing Wairoa Cyclone Recovery Team organised for that day. The positive feedback on those events was heart-warming to hear. That day I also listened to much feedback on what was yet to be done and how hard life remains for many.

After work at our museum, I headed home to check on Nanny 84, who now has dementia. Nanny 84 had a good day playing solitaire in her home in front of her television, being checked twice daily by her dedicated NGO-provided caregivers. Nanny 84 couldn’t remember if she had eaten tea by the time I arrived. She had, but I served another meal anyway and it was after her first bite she realised her puku was full … bless. Nanny 78, her cousin and next-door neighbour, was at a tangihanga in the Bay. Life goes on as best we can.

Anniversaries serve as a reminder of many things. The Cyclone Gabrielle anniversary provides the opportunity to take stock of what we as a community have been through, how we managed in the aftermath, the scale of extra work that recovery has created and what remains to be done.

Homes remain broken, bereft of their families. The flood protection plan promised to be out in community consultation by the end of last year is delayed, leaving many in limbo. Services including Aged Care and Disability Support disappeared and have not returned, creating further pressures for numerous whānau. Those people and entities who continually serve our community with dedication have met new challenges and eyewatering workloads, on top of already busy commitments. Many of us continue to work through the trauma created.

The pressure on whānau, community groups and our numerous support services remains immense. In remembering this, we remember that as a community we are strong and have each other. We remember that those working hard behind the scenes have everyone’s wellbeing as a driver. The first year was hard for all of us. This second one will be no different. What remains the same is that we do this together, in manaakitanga.

Bayden Barber – Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Board chairman

This was the greatest weather disaster to hit our generation and probably our parents’ generation too, yet we’ve been able to witness some great things that have developed out of this disaster as well. The coming together of hapū and marae, the coming together of other iwi who came in to support this kaupapa. The coming together of community, councils and government to find a path forward. There’s clearly still a lot of work to be done, and already there’s been major changes, but through all the pouritanga/sadness, from a year ago to now, we’ve seen great things occur. The key message a year on remains the same Kotahitanga, Unity – all of us need to keep coming together. The past year has been a challenge and there will be more challenges to come. We need to come together as a wider community – everyone, working together for our future generations. The important message is clear: We stand together as one people, work together as one, and unite as one.

The Rev Zhane Tāhau Whelan

May aroha and the love of our creator rest upon us all as we remember the extreme weather events of Cyclone Gabrielle which devastated our communities but also saw great hope as we came together as a whānau, hapū and iwi to rebuild and rejuvenate our communities. May this love continue to abound. Key message – Be patient and understanding, love one another. And don’t be afraid to say to your friends, family, neighbours and perfect strangers: I love you!