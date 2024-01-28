Tihei: A host of events mark Cyclone Gabrielle’s first anniversary

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 is the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle wreaking havoc on our region.
Napier City Council and the Hastings, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa District councils have all worked together, alongside the Regional Recovery Agency, to put together commemorative services and events to acknowledge the significance of this anniversary. Communities that were heavily affected have also organised commemorative events.
Commemorative events will include a minute’s silence at noon, several civic services in different areas and a number of community events to bring families together to remember everyone who was and continues to be affected by this mighty weather event that impacted our region’s communities so heavily. We encourage everyone to participate in at least one of these events.
Set your alarm on your phone now to participate with everyone across the region, from Wairoa to Central Hawke’s Bay, to unify for a minute of silence at noon on Wednesday, February 14.
Finally, to show our solidarity and support for our region, we encourage you to wear your heart on your sleeve by dressing in Hawke’s Bay colours (black and white) on the day. Tell your friends and whānau, work colleagues and everyone you know, so they can wear their Hawke’s Bay colours too and support this kaupapa.
Cyclone Gabrielle anniversary events
WAIROA
A memorial 1.8km hīkoi and Commemoration Service
Wednesday, February 14, 6am
Meet at Ruataniwha Rd, end at Memorial Park/Tapuae
TE WHANGANUI A OROTU
Napier Commemoration Service
Wednesday, February 14, 11.45am
The Sound Shell, Napier
Pacific Church and Community Leaders Service
Sunday, February 11, 6-7.30pm
Kings House, Riverbend Rd, Maraenui
Moteo and Timikara Marae Comuunity Service
Wednesday, February 14, 11am
Moteo Marae
Karakia Service and Kai (hosted by Waipatu Marae)
Saturday, February 17, 10am
Napier RSA, Vautier St, Napier
Petane Marae Whānau Karakia
Sunday, February 18, 9am
War Memorial, Marine Parade, Napier
HERETAUNGA
Hastings Commemorative Civic Service
Wednesday, February 14, 11.30am
Civic Square, Hastings
Te Whatu Ora Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 14, 2.45-3.15pm
Courtyard behind Hawke’s Bay Hospital Chapel, Omahu Rd, Hastings
Omahu Marae Dawn Community Service
Wednesday, February 14, 7.30am
Omahu Marae
Picnic at Puketapu (Park at Omahu Marae)
Saturday, Feb 17, 1-5pm
Puketapu Maunga
Karakia Service, Kai and Karaoke (hosted by Waipatu Marae)
Sunday, Feb 18, 10am
Clubs Hastings, Victoria St, Hastings
TAMATEA
Waipawa Karakia Service
Wednesday, February 14, 11am–12.30pm
Waipawa Primary School, Waipawa
Porangahau Karakia and Street Barbecue
Wednesday, February 14, 11am–1.30pm
Porangahau War Memorial Hall, Porangahau
For more info go to: hawkesbaytogether.co.nz