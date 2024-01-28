Tihei: A host of events mark Cyclone Gabrielle’s first anniversary

Donations at the HB Civil Defence Hub in Hastings after the cyclone hit.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 is the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle wreaking havoc on our region.

Napier City Council and the Hastings, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa District councils have all worked together, alongside the Regional Recovery Agency, to put together commemorative services and events to acknowledge the significance of this anniversary. Communities that were heavily affected have also organised commemorative events.

Commemorative events will include a minute’s silence at noon, several civic services in different areas and a number of community events to bring families together to remember everyone who was and continues to be affected by this mighty weather event that impacted our region’s communities so heavily. We encourage everyone to participate in at least one of these events.

Set your alarm on your phone now to participate with everyone across the region, from Wairoa to Central Hawke’s Bay, to unify for a minute of silence at noon on Wednesday, February 14.

Finally, to show our solidarity and support for our region, we encourage you to wear your heart on your sleeve by dressing in Hawke’s Bay colours (black and white) on the day. Tell your friends and whānau, work colleagues and everyone you know, so they can wear their Hawke’s Bay colours too and support this kaupapa.

Cyclone Gabrielle anniversary events

WAIROA

A memorial 1.8km hīkoi and Commemoration Service

Wednesday, February 14, 6am

Meet at Ruataniwha Rd, end at Memorial Park/Tapuae

TE WHANGANUI A OROTU

Napier Commemoration Service

Wednesday, February 14, 11.45am

The Sound Shell, Napier

Pacific Church and Community Leaders Service

Sunday, February 11, 6-7.30pm

Kings House, Riverbend Rd, Maraenui

Moteo and Timikara Marae Comuunity Service

Wednesday, February 14, 11am

Moteo Marae

Karakia Service and Kai (hosted by Waipatu Marae)

Saturday, February 17, 10am

Napier RSA, Vautier St, Napier

Petane Marae Whānau Karakia

Sunday, February 18, 9am

War Memorial, Marine Parade, Napier

HERETAUNGA

Hastings Commemorative Civic Service

Wednesday, February 14, 11.30am

Civic Square, Hastings

Te Whatu Ora Memorial Service

Wednesday, February 14, 2.45-3.15pm

Courtyard behind Hawke’s Bay Hospital Chapel, Omahu Rd, Hastings

Omahu Marae Dawn Community Service

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30am

Omahu Marae

Picnic at Puketapu (Park at Omahu Marae)

Saturday, Feb 17, 1-5pm

Puketapu Maunga

Karakia Service, Kai and Karaoke (hosted by Waipatu Marae)

Sunday, Feb 18, 10am

Clubs Hastings, Victoria St, Hastings

TAMATEA

Waipawa Karakia Service

Wednesday, February 14, 11am–12.30pm

Waipawa Primary School, Waipawa

Porangahau Karakia and Street Barbecue

Wednesday, February 14, 11am–1.30pm

Porangahau War Memorial Hall, Porangahau

For more info go to: hawkesbaytogether.co.nz



