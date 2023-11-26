Tihei: Gastric sleeve surgery ‘best gift to myself’

Tracey Rangihuna lost 21.6kgs. after gastric sleeve surgery.

Changing your lifestyle takes courage, dedication and a lot of self-determination. This has been the case for a lot of New Zealanders who have chosen to make a lifestyle change for the better.

Tracey Rangihuna is one of those brave women. A widow of four years, mum of two adult children and gorgeous mokopuna, she recently turned 60 years old and realised she had more years behind her than ahead. She decided she wanted to make her future years count.

Tracey is brave in more ways than one, and today she is happy to share her experience of a lifestyle change with readers in the hope her story might help someone else who may need encouragement to take a step toward their own wellness.

Tracey has struggled with her weight for the last 30 years. She tried many diets and says “they all work, until they don’t, because they are not sustainable”.

In 2021, Tracey met a woman who she started working with. Within the six weeks between her interview and her starting date, she looked like a totally different person.

Tracey asked her what she had done to lose the weight, and she explained she’d had gastric sleeve surgery. Although interested after merely seeing the wonderful results, Tracey still had a firm belief she could lose the weight by herself.

“I remember thinking about it, but saying to myself that I could never afford it,” Tracey said.

“My friend told me that I could claim my KiwiSaver to pay for it. This was when the seed was planted, but I felt like there was a stigma and judgement around this surgery.”

Fast-forward two years, and by that point, Tracey could count about 20 people she knew who’d had the surgery, and they all seemed to do so well and mentioned increased energy levels, decreased health problems and a decreased need for medications.

At the time, Tracey was taking medication for high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and anti-inflammatory medicine for joint pain – all weight-related. This is when she made the decision to pursue having the operation.

“My first step was to apply for my KiwiSaver. I had planned to have the surgery here in Hastings - however, I didn’t have quite enough because I couldn’t withdraw the Government contributions, so I joined a whānau group who were planning to go to Thailand.

“I am now two months post-op. Prior to the op, I was 114.8kgs, and I am now 93.2kgs. I have lost 21.6kgs. I am off all medications, my blood pressure is normal, blood sugars are lower - not quite normal yet, but low enough for my doctor to stop the medications - and my cholesterol is normal. No more joint pain, and I already have more energy.

“This was definitely the best gift I could ever give myself, and I am very excited for my future”.

Just remember, whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever you are doing, you are important, and you matter. Stay well, smile and have a happy day.