Tihei: Don’t miss powerful performance at HB Arts Festival

Expect a powerful performance from Kahurangi Māori Dance Company and Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu at this year's Hawke's Bay Art Festival.

Expect a powerful performance from Kahurangi Māori Dance Company and Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu at this year's Hawke's Bay Art Festival.

Kahurangi Māori Dance Company and Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu will present Kahurangi! Ahakoa he iti, he pounamu! as part of the 2023 Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival.

This performance is the 40th-anniversary celebration of the life works of Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Company and its founder, respected Te Matau-a-Māui arts identity Tama Huata.

The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival has this year reduced the cost of the standard ticket price to $25.

Whether you’re someone who attends the festival year after year, or if you’ve never been before, we invite you to spread the word, and invite your whānau to take a break and enjoy this unique performance as part of the festival experience.

Kahurangi Māori Dance Theatre was at the forefront of the renaissance of Māori performing arts.

Formed in the early 1980s by Tama Huata and a team who shared his vision to present Māori performing arts in a dynamic and contemporary manner, the touring teams have travelled the world promoting cultural understanding and inviting audiences to participate in their programmes.

Kahurangi is a Heretaunga treasure with extraordinary vitality, passion, strength, and athleticism. They have thrilled audiences with their unique blend of Māori song, dance, and heritage.

The company employs outstanding young Māori performers and graduates of the Takitimu Performing Arts School (the first tertiary institution in New Zealand to offer a degree course in their traditional Māori performing arts), who reflect the energy of Ngati Kahungunu, carrying the listener on a journey of discovery and celebration.

The work of Kahurangi is distinctive, with each performance drawing its strength from full voice harmonies, dynamic choreography, and passionate dance interpretation.

Their touring programmes annually incorporate the US, Canada, Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand with performances at festivals, schools, embassies and many official performances on behalf of the New Zealand Government.

Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance company with Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu today encompasses a full womb to tomb education complement inclusive of Te Kōhanga reo, Te Kura Kaupapa and Te Wharekura, Te Wānanga and Ngāti Kahungunu Taikura will perform with soaring voices united in song, powerful dance, music and theatre blended to create an enthralling show. Prepare for a little audience participation true to Kahurangi’s welcoming style.

Be transported by their distinctive full voice harmony as we share a trip down memory lane with friends and family of members, and those of Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu.

International guest artists Red Thunder Next Generation – First Nations Dance company from Canada, and Te Vananga are tapere o Takitumu and Takitumu people from the Cook Islands are also welcomed to the stage in what will be an entertaining and spellbinding evening for all the family.

Don’t miss this powerful celebration of the late Tama Huata’s achievements attained in the academic excellence and performance of Māori Performing Arts since 1983.

As we take a pause to celebrate the past, we treasure the present and we look to the future.

The Details

What: Whakanuia! Kahurangi! Ahakoa he iti! He pounamu!

When: Thursday, October 19 at 6.30pm

Where: Toitoi, Opera House

90 minutes, including interval; audience participation, strobe lighting warning

Admission $25-$35



