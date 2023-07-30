Tihei: Don’t forget about the battle between Tane and Tangaroa

Stories were told at the Matariki event next to the National Aquarium.

OPINION

Given the intense national energy and enthusiasm around Matariki and the highlighting of Tawhirimatea’s battle with Tumatauenga resulting in the crushed eyes of Tawhirimatea being hurled into the heavens forming the Matariki star cluster, it’s also important to remember the battle of two other sibling atua, Tane and Tangaroa.

Tane separated Ranginui from Papatuanuku against the will of Tangaroa who wanted to keep them together. Tane, in demonstrating his success went on to build waka to spear fish from and use flax kete to gather shellfish which he then devoured.

Tangaroa, driven by fury at Tane’s actions in eating his children vowed to bring the massive ocean water resources at his disposal to cascade from the skies smashing and gouging the forests, flora and fauna of Tane, dragging them into the sea to be devoured by Tangaroa and his children. This ongoing battle is called Te Paerangi.

Moana Tu i te Repo, daughter of Wanui a rangi (the great oceans of the sky) who married Potangotango (the last of te Po phase) became goddess of all swamps and wetlands.

She was able to absorb through her infinite spongy mass all the stormy thundery rivers and rains that Tangaroa hurled down on Tane and Papatuanuku to mitigate the devastating impacts of Te Paerangi. During dry periods, Moana Tu i te Repo would release these waters to moisten the land for food production from Tane, Rongo and Haumietiketike - root and fruit crops.

Today over 95 per cent of all wetlands have been converted to grazing and growing orchards, forestry, vineyards, housing and roading. During Cyclone Gabrielle Moana Tu i te Repo was unable to use her superpowers to recreate the harmony between Tangaroa and Tane, hence the massive billion-dollar repair bill we are faced with just to replace infrastructure let alone address future brutal weather.

We need to repatriate former wetlands compulsorily such as Te Roto a Tara in Te Aute and Poukawa in Te Hauke, the swamps and wetlands of Tangoio and Whirinaki instead of increasing stop bank heights and rebuilding same old same old infrastructure.

Our history and whakapapa dictates a course of action, which is to bring back the mana wahine of Moana Tu i te Repo, repatriating the 90 per cent of the wetlands and swamps destroyed in the distorted quest for wealth and wellbeing.

Moana Tu i te Repo...nau mai hoki mai..bring back Moana Tu i te Repo.